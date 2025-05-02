SC Approves Bail Pleas Of Ejaz, Farhat
Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2025 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The Supreme Court on Friday approved the bail pleas of Senator Ejaz Chaudhry and Farhat Abbas in the May 9 cases, directing them to submit surety bonds worth Rs100,000 in the trial court.
A three-member bench headed by Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan heard the bail petitions of the accused involved in the May 9 incidents.
During the hearing, the special prosecutor argued that Senator Ejaz Chaudhry was part of a conspiracy to incite people. However, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan remarked that if the case against Ejaz Chaudhry was so strong, it should have been taken to a special court. He further stated that bail cannot be used as a form of punishment.
The court subsequently granted bail to Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, ordering the submission of Rs100,000 surety bonds in the trial court.
In a separate hearing on Farhat Abbas’s bail plea, the special prosecutor told the court that Abbas was also accused of being involved in the May 9 conspiracy and had been declared an absconder by the trial court. Justice Afghan responded that whether or not Abbas was an absconder was a matter for the relevant court to decide. He added that since the investigation had been completed and the charge sheet submitted, there was no longer a justification for arrest.
The prosecutor assured the court that the trial could be completed within four months, to which Justice Afghan remarked, “Then complete the trial in four months.”
The bench later approved bail for Farhat Abbas as well.
Recent Stories
Brothers Kill mother, sister in name of ‘honour’ in Lahore; father also arre ..
Pakistan raises concerns over visa revocations, stranded citizens at Indian bord ..
PMDC, health ministry resolve admission issue of FATA, Balochistan students
Gold jewelry exports from Pakistan at risk as govt mulls suspension of SRO 760
Weather update; thunderstorms with heavy rain likely in Punjab today
Hania Aamir denounces fake Instagram post, calls Indian propaganda baseless
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025
Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..
China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..
Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS
PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WFP delegation visits PPHI-managed health facility4 minutes ago
-
SC approves bail pleas of Ejaz, Farhat4 minutes ago
-
First-ever 'Property Conference and Realtors Awards' to be held tomorrow4 minutes ago
-
Sargodha University hosts Investor Connect 2025 event4 minutes ago
-
Brothers Kill mother, sister in name of ‘honour’ in Lahore; father also arrested7 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Commissioner leads workshop on GRACE project14 minutes ago
-
UN delegation visits flood-affected areas14 minutes ago
-
VC motivates L.L.B students during exam visit14 minutes ago
-
Sikh community assures full support for Pakistan amid Pak-India stand-off14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan raises concerns over visa revocations, stranded citizens at Indian border19 minutes ago
-
REEDS marks World Immunization Week with community outreach in Rawalpindi44 minutes ago
-
IAF grapples with alarming pilot death toll44 minutes ago