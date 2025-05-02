Open Menu

SC Approves Bail Pleas Of Ejaz, Farhat

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2025 | 03:20 PM

SC approves bail pleas of Ejaz, Farhat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The Supreme Court on Friday approved the bail pleas of Senator Ejaz Chaudhry and Farhat Abbas in the May 9 cases, directing them to submit surety bonds worth Rs100,000 in the trial court.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan heard the bail petitions of the accused involved in the May 9 incidents.

During the hearing, the special prosecutor argued that Senator Ejaz Chaudhry was part of a conspiracy to incite people. However, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan remarked that if the case against Ejaz Chaudhry was so strong, it should have been taken to a special court. He further stated that bail cannot be used as a form of punishment.

The court subsequently granted bail to Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, ordering the submission of Rs100,000 surety bonds in the trial court.

In a separate hearing on Farhat Abbas’s bail plea, the special prosecutor told the court that Abbas was also accused of being involved in the May 9 conspiracy and had been declared an absconder by the trial court. Justice Afghan responded that whether or not Abbas was an absconder was a matter for the relevant court to decide. He added that since the investigation had been completed and the charge sheet submitted, there was no longer a justification for arrest.

The prosecutor assured the court that the trial could be completed within four months, to which Justice Afghan remarked, “Then complete the trial in four months.”

The bench later approved bail for Farhat Abbas as well.

