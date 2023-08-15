SC disposes of contempt case against Ahsan Iqbal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday terminated a contempt of court petition against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, hearing the case, remarked that there were no sufficient grounds to continue the proceedings in the case.

The petition was filed by a citizen Mehmood Akhter Naqvi against the PML-N leader.

The chief justice remarked that the former minister had not given the comments which could be viewed as the contempt of court. Only the court could determine whether it was a contempt of court or not, he added.

A contempt of court case was filed against Ahsan Iqbal on May 2, 2018. The petitioner had prayed the court to declare the former minister as disqualified under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.