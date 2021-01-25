UrduPoint.com
SC Expresses Annoyance Over DC Lahore For Appearing In Inappropriate Dress

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

SC expresses annoyance over DC Lahore for appearing in inappropriate dress

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday expressed annoyance over deputy commissioner Lahore for appearing in the court in an inappropriate dress.

The three-member bench, headed by Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, was hearing a petition against non-provision of petrol to bike riders without helmet. The bench heard the matter at Supreme Court Lahore Registry At the start of proceedings, DC Mudassar Riaz appeared before the bench on being summoned in connection with the case.

However, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik expressed annoyance over him for wearing an inappropriate dress and asked him whether he did not know about the court decorum.

To which, the deputy commissioner tendered an unconditional apology.

At this, Justice Malik summoned the Punjab chief secretary while adjourning the hearing for a short while.

Later, Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik, along with the DC Lahore, appeared before the court.

While addressing the chief secretary, Justice Malik asked the chief secretary for reviewing the dress of the deputy commissioner and observed that the DC Lahore did not have the sense of court decorum.

At this stage, the chief secretary requested the court for granting an opportunity and assured that it would not be repeated. The DC Lahore again sought unconditional apology from the court.

Subsequently, the bench directed the chief secretary to issue a notification about appropriate dress for appearing in courts, while adjourning further hearing of the matter.

