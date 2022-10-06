UrduPoint.com

SC Suspends BHC Verdict In Reko Diq Corruption Case

Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2022 | 03:40 PM

SC suspends BHC verdict in Reko Diq corruption case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday suspended the Balochistan High Court's (BHC) order and also dismissed bails granted to the accused.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case against the BHC's verdict of awarding bails to the accused.

During the course of proceedings, the court barred the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting the accused for 60 days.

The Chief Justice said that two accused were granted bail after arrest and eight others were awarded bail before arrest by the BHC without a solid reason.

He said that the parameters for bail had changed and without reviewing the facts, the bail could not be granted to the accused.

He said that the court was not sending the accused to jail, but sending them to relevant forum for the verdict. The authority to grant bail was now with the Accountability Court after the amendments in the NAB laws, he added.

Setting aside the verdict of BHC in Reko Diq corruption case, the court directed the accused to contact the Accountability Court within 60 days and barred the NAB from arresting the accused during the said period.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Corruption Balochistan Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau Jail From Court

Recent Stories

All resources being utilized for relief, rehabilit ..

All resources being utilized for relief, rehabilitation of flood victims: FM

11 minutes ago
 Hamza Shehbaz summoned for Oct 8 in money launderi ..

Hamza Shehbaz summoned for Oct 8 in money laundering case

2 hours ago
 Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project will b ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project will bring revolutionary changes in ..

2 hours ago
 No one would be allowed to mount an assault on Isl ..

No one would be allowed to mount an assault on Islamabad: Ruling Coalition

2 hours ago
 Govt taking measures to bring down dollar price: I ..

Govt taking measures to bring down dollar price: Ishaq Dar

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.