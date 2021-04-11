UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC To Hear PM's Plea Against ECP Declaration On Thursday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 02:00 PM

SC to hear PM's plea against ECP declaration on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court will commence on Thursday the hearing of a petition moved on the behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan against the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) declaration that Akbar S. Babar a founding but dissident member was still a member of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed will take up the matter on April 15.

Court has served notices to the respondents in the plea.

On December 04, 2019, the Islamabad High Court had upheld the ECP decision declaring Akbar S. Baber as a part of PTI.

Challenging the IHC order, PTI chairman Imran Khan in his petition said the high court had indulged in fact-finding and argued that the IHC decision came without defining the ambit and power of the ECP.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Supreme Court Election Commission Of Pakistan April December 2019 Islamabad High Court Afridi Court

Recent Stories

Suhail Al Mazrouei unveils roadmap for managing en ..

21 minutes ago

Sharjah government departments&#039; working hours ..

21 minutes ago

Etihad Airways to celebrate UAE’s ‘Year of the ..

36 minutes ago

Emirates Steel, SAFEEN Group commence transshipmen ..

51 minutes ago

DEWA avoids 118 tonnes of carbon emissions during ..

1 hour ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award approves 15th edition winn ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.