ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) has set the hearing of a petition from former President and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur seeking to shift their graft cases to Sindh province on Tuesday.

Both Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur have reached out to the apex court to get their cases transferred to the Karachi from Islamabad as the latter was facing a single reference against her while the former was facing trial in five NAB references.

A three-member special bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising of Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah will hear the case on June 8.

The Supreme Court has issued notices for the hearing to the NAB and other respondents in the case.

On November 3, Asif Ali Zardari approached the SC, requesting the court to transfer the graft cases filed against him by the NAB from Accountability Court Islamabad to similar courts in Karachi where he lives.

He stated in his plea that he can't appear in Accountability Courts in Islamabad due to his illness as he was suffering from various ailments and had been critically ill. He said the cases were being heard in Islamabad courts despite the fact that all the accused persons, witnesses and documents are from Karachi.