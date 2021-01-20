SCC decides to appoint consultant

Special Commercialization Committee (SCC) had decided to appoint a consultant to look into the possibility of allowing new businesses to start on 32 roads

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Commercialization Committee (SCC) had decided to appoint a consultant to look into the possibility of allowing new businesses to start on 32 roads.

According to spokesperson, the meeting was chaired by Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar here at LDA office. Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik, Chief Traffic Officer Syed Hammad Abid, Chief Town Planner Tariq Mahmood, Chief Metropolitan Planner Syed Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi and Chief Engineer Abdul Razzaq were present in the meeting.

It was decided in the meeting that TORs would be fixed for the selection of the consultant firm and later its appointment would be implemented under PPRA rules.

The appointed consultancy firm would conduct a detailed survey of 18 roads within the LDA jurisdiction and 14 roads within the Metropolitan Corporation jurisdiction and prepare a report on the nature of existing businesses and review the possibility of allowing new commercial activities there.