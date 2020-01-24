UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

School Building Collapses, Injures 15 In Bahawalpur

Faizan Hashmi 14 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 12:31 PM

School building collapses, injures 15 in Bahawalpur

At least 15 students sustained serious injuries as a roof of a private school collapsed near Farid gate in Bahawalpur on Friday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :At least 15 students sustained serious injuries as a roof of a private school collapsed near Farid gate in Bahawalpur on Friday morning.

Rescue sources reported that the unfortunate incident occurred as dilapidated roof of the private school caved in and wounded the students,a private news channel reported.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for the medical assistance, the sources stated.

Parents staged a protest against private school administration for using the crumbling building for the school, a police official informed.

Related Topics

Injured Protest Police Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

2 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

3 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

3 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

3 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.