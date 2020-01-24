School building collapses, injures 15 in Bahawalpur

At least 15 students sustained serious injuries as a roof of a private school collapsed near Farid gate in Bahawalpur on Friday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :At least 15 students sustained serious injuries as a roof of a private school collapsed near Farid gate in Bahawalpur on Friday morning.

Rescue sources reported that the unfortunate incident occurred as dilapidated roof of the private school caved in and wounded the students,a private news channel reported.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for the medical assistance, the sources stated.

Parents staged a protest against private school administration for using the crumbling building for the school, a police official informed.