Search operation against illegal immigrants in Mirpurkhas

Mirpurkhas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Mirpurkhas police along with law enforcement agencies and CTD conducted targeted search operations on Saturday against illegal immigrants in various areas including Umm Hani Town, Ismail Shah and Gulshan Colony.

Police sources said that the targeted operation took place after the Interior Ministry's deadline of October 31 for illegal immigrants across the country.

The operation involved a sizable police detachment from several stations, including DIB, CIA, and Women Police. Police checked all required documents, such as identification cards, proof of residency, diplomas, and driver's licenses, to ensure that people were lawful residents.

