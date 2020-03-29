UrduPoint.com
Secretary Agriculture Directs Officials To Impart Awareness To Farmers About Crops Management, Coronavirus Threat

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 03:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Secretary Agriculture Punjab Wasif Khursheed directed officials of agriculture department to extend maximum awareness to farmers about precautionary measures against corona and also issued advisory for crops.

The present time is very crucial for reaping of wheat crop and cultivation of cotton.

In a statement here on Sunday, he stated that the officials should also take maximum care . The crops are passing through critical situation. In case these were not managed properly, it would cause huge losses to not only to farmers but country also.

He directed officials to impart awareness through every possible medium including electronic, print and others.

Wasif Khursheed stated that the government allowed opening of fertilizers, seeds and pesticide shops.

He suggested that there should be no gathering of farmers. Similarly, the farmers should wash their hands with soap after repeated intervals as it would serve as shield against coronavirus threat.

He also maintained that the farmers, whose crops underwent damage due to hailstorms, would be compensated. The cheques will be issued to the farmers in Kabirwala and Rajanpur.

He further informed that crops insurance was in progress across the province.

