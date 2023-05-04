Secretary Auqaf, Punjab visits wheat procurement center at Dera Bakha

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Secretary Auqaf Punjab Syed Tahir Bukhari visited Bahawalpur today to review the matters related to wheat procurement. He visited the wheat procurement center at Dera Bakha.

District Food Controller Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ahmed was also present with him on this occasion.

Secretary Auqaf reviewed the quality of wheat. The district food controller told that the wheat procurement target was set at 380,000 tons for the center and so far 354,000 tons of wheat has been procured. He said that the wheat procurement campaign is going on successfully in the district. Secretary Auqaf expressed satisfaction with the wheat procurement campaign.