Secretary for improving parking companies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Secretary Dr. Irshad Ahmed on Tuesday directed the officers of Lahore Parking Company to monitor the parking sites with the help of CCTV cameras because the only solution to the problems of the Company was automated fare collection system.

He was presiding over a meeting of Lahore and Faisalabad Parking Companies in Punjab Civil Secretariat.

The secretary further said that Lahore Parking Company had to tighten the monitoring mechanism for hundred percent collection. He said that a survey should be done immediately to find out how many more parking sites could be established in Lahore. He suggested for the immediate formation of the board of directors of the parking company.

The secretary sought a report on the automation system within a week to stop the way of corruption in the company.

"Due to manual collection, a large part of the revenue of the parking company is being exposed to corruption and the company is facing losses," he added.

Dr. Irshad Ahmed also directed the officers to deal with the illegal parking mafia. Parking issues cannot be compromised in a big city like Lahore, he noted. He described the performance of Faisalabad Parking Company as satisfactory.

Earlier in the briefing, it was told that all the sites of the Faisalabad company were being transferred on the automation system as soon as possible and the company's revenue targets had also improved since last year. The CEOs of Faisalabad and Lahore Parking Companies gave briefing on revenue collection and operational working of their companies.

Special Secretary Pervez Iqbal and Additional Secretary Maria Tariq were also present on this occasion.