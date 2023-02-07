UrduPoint.com

Secretary For Improving Parking Companies

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2023 | 09:50 PM

Secretary for improving parking companies

Punjab Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Secretary Dr. Irshad Ahmed on Tuesday directed the officers of Lahore Parking Company to monitor the parking sites with the help of CCTV cameras because the only solution to the problems of the Company was automated fare collection system

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Secretary Dr. Irshad Ahmed on Tuesday directed the officers of Lahore Parking Company to monitor the parking sites with the help of CCTV cameras because the only solution to the problems of the Company was automated fare collection system.

He was presiding over a meeting of Lahore and Faisalabad Parking Companies in Punjab Civil Secretariat.

The secretary further said that Lahore Parking Company had to tighten the monitoring mechanism for hundred percent collection. He said that a survey should be done immediately to find out how many more parking sites could be established in Lahore. He suggested for the immediate formation of the board of directors of the parking company.

The secretary sought a report on the automation system within a week to stop the way of corruption in the company.

"Due to manual collection, a large part of the revenue of the parking company is being exposed to corruption and the company is facing losses," he added.

Dr. Irshad Ahmed also directed the officers to deal with the illegal parking mafia. Parking issues cannot be compromised in a big city like Lahore, he noted. He described the performance of Faisalabad Parking Company as satisfactory.

Earlier in the briefing, it was told that all the sites of the Faisalabad company were being transferred on the automation system as soon as possible and the company's revenue targets had also improved since last year. The CEOs of Faisalabad and Lahore Parking Companies gave briefing on revenue collection and operational working of their companies.

Special Secretary Pervez Iqbal and Additional Secretary Maria Tariq were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Lahore Corruption Faisalabad Punjab Company All Government

Recent Stories

Khanpur dam desilting from Feb 15

Khanpur dam desilting from Feb 15

18 seconds ago
 Supreme Court hears Imran's petition challenging N ..

Supreme Court hears Imran's petition challenging NAB amendments

19 seconds ago
 Lavrov Slams Borrell Over Accusations of Spreading ..

Lavrov Slams Borrell Over Accusations of Spreading Disinformation During Africa ..

20 seconds ago
 Planning Minister for adopting export-oriented pol ..

Planning Minister for adopting export-oriented policies

2 minutes ago
 Fetanyl-Related Deaths in US 'Unacceptably High' D ..

Fetanyl-Related Deaths in US 'Unacceptably High' Despite Recent Decrease - White ..

7 minutes ago
 UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Appoints Greg Hands ..

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Appoints Greg Hands as New Conservative Party Chai ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.