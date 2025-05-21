Open Menu

Secretary Information, PIO Grieved Over Passing Of Brother In Law Of Daily Mumtaz's Editor

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2025 | 09:54 PM

Secretary Information, PIO grieved over passing of brother in law of Daily Mumtaz's Editor

Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Ambreen Jan, and Principal Information Officer (PIO), Mubashir Hasan on Wednesday expressed their heartfelt condolences on the passing of the brother-in-law of Tariq Mehmood Sameer, editor of Daily Mumtaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Ambreen Jan, and Principal Information Officer (PIO), Mubashir Hasan on Wednesday expressed their heartfelt condolences on the passing of the brother-in-law of Tariq Mehmood Sameer, editor of Daily Mumtaz.

Both the officials, in a condolence message, expressed their deep sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved family.

They prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

