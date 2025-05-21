Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Ambreen Jan, and Principal Information Officer (PIO), Mubashir Hasan on Wednesday expressed their heartfelt condolences on the passing of the brother-in-law of Tariq Mehmood Sameer, editor of Daily Mumtaz

Both the officials, in a condolence message, expressed their deep sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved family.

They prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.