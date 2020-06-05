Secretary Regulation Briefed On Corona Virus, Wheat Procurement:
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 03:18 PM
Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chatah briefed Secretary Regulation Ahmad Ali Kamboh on coronavirus situation, wheat procurement drive and anti- locust operation in the district
MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chatah briefed Secretary Regulation Ahmad Ali Kamboh on coronavirus situation, wheat procurement drive and anti- locust operation in the district.
The secretary on Friday visited Mianwail and presided over a meeting at the DC's office.
The secretary appreciated measures taken against coronavirus and locust besidesmaking arrangements for wheat procurement by the district administration.