Secretary regulation briefed on corona virus, wheat procurement:

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chatah briefed Secretary Regulation Ahmad Ali Kamboh on coronavirus situation, wheat procurement drive and anti- locust operation in the district.

The secretary on Friday visited Mianwail and presided over a meeting at the DC's office.

The secretary appreciated measures taken against coronavirus and locust besidesmaking arrangements for wheat procurement by the district administration.