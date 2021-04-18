UrduPoint.com
Security Demanded Around Markets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 seconds ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 07:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Trade bodies of the city Sunday demanded of the district administration to increase security around all markets especially before and after Iftar time.

President Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran Sharjeel Mir while talking to APP said posting policemen in plain clothes in markets is essential to help check increasing cases of purse snatching and other crimes, adding deployment of police personnel is insufficient, compared to the rush of visitors.

Besides, he said the presence of a large number of beggars, who apparently seek alms but are involved in criminal activities like pick-pocketing and snatching items from people visiting markets.

President Moti Bazaar Chaudary Muhammad Iqbal asked the concerned to beef up the security of city markets, especially during the evening hours.

When contacted, the City Police Officer Ahsan Younas assured that foolproof security arrangements are being made to provide security to the shopping public so that customers, as well as traders, feel a sense of security.

