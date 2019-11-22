Security guard commits suicide in Sialkot

A security guard of a bank committed suicide by shooting himself in the jurisdiction of Sambrial Police on Friday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ): A security guard of a bank committed suicide by shooting himself in the jurisdiction of Sambrial Police on Friday.

According to police, security guard Waseem committed suicide by shooting himself. Rescue 1122 rushed to spot and shifted the dead body to hospital.

Police have registered a case and started investigations.