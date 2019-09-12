Sehat Insaf cards distributed in the district

As many as 60,000 'Sehat Insaf cards' have been distributed across the district so far

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :As many as 60,000 'Sehat Insaf cards' have been distributed across the district so far.

This was disclosed by provincial head Sehat Insaf cards Muhammad Imran while giving briefing to Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak here on Thursday.

He said that over 500 people availed medical treatment facility and best private hospitals were selected for good health facilities.

He said that a total of 321,874 Sehat Insaf cards would be distributed in the district,adding that ten centers each in tehsils,city,Saddar and five each in Shujabad and Jalal pur were established for disbursing the cards.

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak directed to expedite the cards distribution process.He alleged that BISP cards were issued to rich people in past and directed officials concerned to cancel BISP cards of such people.

He directed the departments concerned to conduct the national Khushali survey on merit to identify deserving people qualifying for Sehat Insaf cards.