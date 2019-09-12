UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sehat Insaf Cards Distributed In The District

Muhammad Irfan 19 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 11:30 AM

Sehat Insaf cards distributed in the district

As many as 60,000 'Sehat Insaf cards' have been distributed across the district so far

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :As many as 60,000 'Sehat Insaf cards' have been distributed across the district so far.

This was disclosed by provincial head Sehat Insaf cards Muhammad Imran while giving briefing to Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak here on Thursday.

He said that over 500 people availed medical treatment facility and best private hospitals were selected for good health facilities.

He said that a total of 321,874 Sehat Insaf cards would be distributed in the district,adding that ten centers each in tehsils,city,Saddar and five each in Shujabad and Jalal pur were established for disbursing the cards.

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak directed to expedite the cards distribution process.He alleged that BISP cards were issued to rich people in past and directed officials concerned to cancel BISP cards of such people.

He directed the departments concerned to conduct the national Khushali survey on merit to identify deserving people qualifying for Sehat Insaf cards.

Related Topics

Saddar Shujabad Best Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Hurriyet Leader calls world powers to address post ..

19 minutes ago

At Least 10 Killed, 85 Injured in Rally Stampede a ..

29 minutes ago

Troops martyr youth in Sopore

29 minutes ago

French National Assembly Speaker Charged Over Ille ..

29 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Dangerous provocation by Netanyahu

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.