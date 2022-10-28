Seminar on breast cancer awareness held

Pakistan Olympic Association and Women Sports Commission in collaboration with Colgate-Palmolive Pakistan, Syed Foundation and Karachi Sports Foundation here on Friday organized a special session at Sindh Madressat-ul-Islam University in connection with the ongoing Breast Cancer Awareness Month

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Olympic Association and Women Sports Commission in collaboration with Colgate-Palmolive Pakistan, Syed Foundation and Karachi Sports Foundation here on Friday organized a special session at Sindh Madressat-ul-Islam University in connection with the ongoing Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The event featured a lecture by internationally well-known expert Prof. Dr. Rufina Soomro, who educated those in attendance about the risks, preventative measures and treatment options.

Addressing the participants, Prof. Dr. Rufina Soomro, Professor of Surgery, at Liaquat National Hospital, said that early detection of breast cancer can save lives and added that awareness is important especially in our country where the mortality rate of this disease is the highest in Asia. She informed the participants that one in eight women develop breast cancer in their lifetime while the mortality rate is about 3 percent (1 in 36), adding that if detected in early stages, the survival rate is higher.

In the wake of the rising cases of the disease in the country, she advised women to conduct regular breast exams for themselves at home and consult with doctor if they experience any symptoms.

Talking about the risk factors, Prof. Dr. Rufina Soomro said that being a woman is the main risk factor for breast cancer, which is 100 times more common in women than men. She added the risk for breast cancer increases with age, as around 77 percent of women with breast cancer are over the age of 50 at the time of diagnosis. A person with one first-degree relative with breast cancer, like a mother, sister, or daughter, has doubled risk for breast cancer, and a large number of women with breast cancer have no family history.

Prof. Dr. Rufina Soomro said other breast cancer risk factors included women over 40 years, early menarche, late menopause, oral contraceptives, genetics, late first child, alcohol use, hormone replacement therapy, radiation, geographic location, diet, obesity, cancer in another breast, family history, etc.

She said that a three-step approach, including self-examination, clinical examination and mammography can guarantee good breast health.

She advised women to follow a healthy lifestyle marked by physical activity and balanced and nutritious food, advising them against smoking, and to limit their alcohol intake.

Earlier, Chief Guest Dr Shahnaz Memon, Senior Medical Officer Health Department, Govt of Sindh, said since awareness is key, we should mobilize our resources to create the same among the masses. Media, particularly the electronic media, can play a pivotal role in this connection as its message can reach its target audience far and wide.

Dr Shahnaz said that we also need to sensitize the male members of our society, especially the fathers and the husbands so that they take prompt action when breast cancer is suspected in any female members of the family.

The host Mrs. Fatima Lakhani, Chairperson Pakistan Olympic Association Women and Sports Commission, said that the Commission has been playing a pivotal role in issues regarding women sports and health, because sports and health go hand in hand.

Ms. Veena Masud, Secretary of the Pakistan Olympic Association Women and Sports Commission, said that it had been observed that women in rural areas usually stay silent on health issues regarding breast cancer or the female reproduction system and it is only when the diseases spread, that they talk to family members or consult a doctor. They should be advised not to ignore the symptoms and encouraged to share, should they suspect something, she said.

Dr. Asif Ali Wagan, Director Student Affairs SMI and Mr. Asif Azeem, Chairman of Karachi Sports Foundation also addressed the seminar and said that NGOs and organizations working in the health sector must continue with their breast cancer awareness campaigns.

Later, Syed Waseem Hashmi, President Syed Foundation, presented a vote of thanks.

Breast Cancer plagues many Pakistani women, Awareness Sessions are necessary to inform the public.

Removing the taboo and shame that is often forced onto those at risk is a big priority. Hence Colgate Palmolive remains dedicated to giving women the support and awareness they need in their fight against breast cancer.