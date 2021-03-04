UrduPoint.com
Seminar On Environmental Hazard Held At Shah Abdul Latif University

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 09:14 PM

Seminar on the theme of 'Let the City Go Green to think and Breath Clean' was organised by the department of Economics, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Seminar on the theme of 'Let the City Go Green to think and Breath Clean' was organised by the department of Economics, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur.

Addressing the seminar, Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto said the purpose of the seminar was to take cognitive efforts for the green and clean city, adding that we must pledge to take concrete measures to control environmental pollution.

He said that the trees are being cut, and as a result, we have witnessed widespread deforestation in our country.

Dr Ibupoto said it is a collective social responsibility to plant more trees to secure our future.

One of the university officials welcomed the participants, and briefed about the objectives of the seminar, adding that the seminar would disseminate a soft message to the civil society and concerned departments.

