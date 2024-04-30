Seminar on protection against harassment at workplace held at SABS

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The Women Harassment Committee, SABS University Jamshoro in collaboration with the Federal Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment (FOSPAH) of Women at Workplace arranged an awareness seminar on protection against harassment (Workplace Harassment Act), at Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro held on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Regional Head Sindh of Federal Ombudsperson

for Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace, Sabiqa Shah said that Pakistani females should go out for work because it has become very difficult to rely on a single income and almost impossible to meet the expenses in the current scenario of the country.

She said that FOSPAH working as an independent court and deals the cases of all genders and resolving the matter within ninety days of filing report.

Sabiqa Shah said that if any person is found guilty of harassment

incident, he has to face the music according to law.

Addressing the participants, Assistant Registrar FOSPAH, Sindh, Uffaifah

Samo and Assistant Law Officer, FOSPAH, Sindh Muhammad Aliyan said

that Pakistan ranks fourth worst in women peace and security index, a high ratio of women face harassment on public transport but 80% women claimed that police did nothing about their complaint.

They said that FOSPAH believes in fairness, integrity, transparency, independence, promptness, confidentiality, accessibility, informality and

impartiality.

The speakers added that FOSPAH resolves complaints and provide relief

to the public by carrying out independent investigations into complaints about 'maladministration' in any federal government agency and working to put things right and share lessons learnt and help improve public services as a result.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor SABS University Jamshoro

Prof. Dr Arabella Bhutto thanked the team of FOSPAH for organizing

awareness seminar and assured that every student and employee of the

university should feel free in the premises of campus and make SABS harassment

free zone in the region. The seminar was attended by large number of students, faculty members and employees.

APP/mwq/