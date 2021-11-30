Seminar on 'Regional & Global Imperatives of Pak-China Relations'

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a historical opportunity for Pakistan to uplift its economy, and India should also be involved in joint economic ventures with China to reduce hostility and bring peace in the region

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a historical opportunity for Pakistan to uplift its economy, and India should also be involved in joint economic ventures with China to reduce hostility and bring peace in the region.

This was stated by Dr Talat Shabbir, director China Pakistan Study Centre, while speaking at a seminar titled 'Regional and Global Imperatives of Pakistan China Relations' here on Tuesday. The event was organised by The Pakistan Institute of China Studies (PICS) at Noon Auditorium, University of Sargodha.

Dr Talat Shabbir was the chief guest speaker at the seminar, while Dr Fazlur Rahman, director PICS, University of Sargodha, welcomed and introduced the guest speaker to the audience.

Dr Talat said China had assisted Pakistan's defence system, provided it with the latest technology and helped the country with medicinal support during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

The international relations expert said the US strategies attempted to damage Pak-China economic bond and the Indo-Pacific strategy of the USA had been a big challenge for Islamabad, as India deliberately wanted to undermine Pakistan's economic road initiative with China. The recent attacks on Chinese citizens in Pakistan was a clear sign of the US strategies, which intentionally wanted to damage its developmental project through India.

He said that peace in Afghanistan was essential for Pakistan's strong connection with China, as terrorism in the region could not only jeopardise friendly relations but also economic ties with China.

At the end of the session, he also answered the queries of the students. A large number of students from the business discipline attended the seminar.