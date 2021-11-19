UrduPoint.com

Seminar On Voter Education Held In Nawabshah

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 07:31 PM

Seminar on voter education held in Nawabshah

The Regional Election Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Pervaiz Ahmed Kalwar on Friday urged upon the people of the division to fully cooperate with the staff assigned for door-to-door verification of voter lists in order to ensure accurate registration of vote

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :The Regional Election Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Pervaiz Ahmed Kalwar on Friday urged upon the people of the division to fully cooperate with the staff assigned for door-to-door verification of voter lists in order to ensure accurate registration of vote.

He expressed these views while addressing an awareness seminar held here in Government Girls High school court Road to encourage people about the importance of vote registration.

He further said that like other parts of the country the verification process of voter lists was also being carried out in Nawabshah by the Election Commission of Pakistan while new registration, amendment in registration and cancellation process would continue till 6 December.

He further said that registration of vote was a fundamental right of every citizen therefore citizens having CNICs should ensure verification of their vote by cooperating with the staff engaged in door-to-door verification.

Addressing the seminar Head Mistress Government Girls High School Shahnaz lakho, Humera Mir, Zaib-u-Nissa Dhamrah, Zeeshan Lashari and other speakers said that door-to-door verification of voter lists being carried out by the election commission was laudable step which could help people to get informed about their proper registration in voter lists.

Among others Deputy Director Women Development Naseem Mastoi, information Officer Ejaz Ali Tunio, ECP officers Masroor Memon, Owais Qureshi and a large number of teachers and students atatended th seminar.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Road Nawabshah December Women Government Court

Recent Stories

Govt to introduce modern technology in new census: ..

Govt to introduce modern technology in new census: Dr Farogh Naseem

32 seconds ago
 Hammad dares Shahzeb for public debate on gas issu ..

Hammad dares Shahzeb for public debate on gas issues

34 seconds ago
 Islam teaches not to tease anyone: Maulana Imran A ..

Islam teaches not to tease anyone: Maulana Imran Attari

35 seconds ago
 Participants for collective efforts for protection ..

Participants for collective efforts for protection of children rights

36 seconds ago
 Taiwan Office in Vilnius Spells End to Lithuania's ..

Taiwan Office in Vilnius Spells End to Lithuania's Ties With China - Former Prim ..

39 seconds ago
 Moscow Slams Suspension of Russian Community Counc ..

Moscow Slams Suspension of Russian Community Council of the USA as Purposeful Re ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.