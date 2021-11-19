Seminar on voter education held in Nawabshah

The Regional Election Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Pervaiz Ahmed Kalwar on Friday urged upon the people of the division to fully cooperate with the staff assigned for door-to-door verification of voter lists in order to ensure accurate registration of vote

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :The Regional Election Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Pervaiz Ahmed Kalwar on Friday urged upon the people of the division to fully cooperate with the staff assigned for door-to-door verification of voter lists in order to ensure accurate registration of vote.

He expressed these views while addressing an awareness seminar held here in Government Girls High school court Road to encourage people about the importance of vote registration.

He further said that like other parts of the country the verification process of voter lists was also being carried out in Nawabshah by the Election Commission of Pakistan while new registration, amendment in registration and cancellation process would continue till 6 December.

He further said that registration of vote was a fundamental right of every citizen therefore citizens having CNICs should ensure verification of their vote by cooperating with the staff engaged in door-to-door verification.

Addressing the seminar Head Mistress Government Girls High School Shahnaz lakho, Humera Mir, Zaib-u-Nissa Dhamrah, Zeeshan Lashari and other speakers said that door-to-door verification of voter lists being carried out by the election commission was laudable step which could help people to get informed about their proper registration in voter lists.

Among others Deputy Director Women Development Naseem Mastoi, information Officer Ejaz Ali Tunio, ECP officers Masroor Memon, Owais Qureshi and a large number of teachers and students atatended th seminar.