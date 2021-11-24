In order to create awareness about voter registration, correction, and verification, two seminars were held in Government Degree College Kandiaro and Government Degree College Moro on Wednesday

NAUSHEHOFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :In order to create awareness about voter registration, correction, and verification, two seminars were held in Government Degree College Kandiaro and Government Degree College Moro on Wednesday.

According to a handout issued by the district Information office,addressing the seminar District Election Commissioner Niaz Ahmed said that in democratic process Importance of the vote of every individual cannot be deviated, similarly the importance of male and female vote was also equal.

He further said that in order to increase male voter registration,besides registration of women particularly girls aged 18 years and above and education about right use of vote, awareness seminars were being organized in different schools and colleges of the district so that future generations would be able to elect suitable candidates by right use of their vote.

He appealed to people to cooperate with the teams constituted for verification.

A large number of school students attended the seminar. Later the District election Commissioner visited the Assistant Registration office Moro and reviewed the voter'sverification process and issued necessary directives on the spot.