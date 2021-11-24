UrduPoint.com

Seminars Held About Voter's Verification

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 07:05 PM

Seminars held about voter's verification

In order to create awareness about voter registration, correction, and verification, two seminars were held in Government Degree College Kandiaro and Government Degree College Moro on Wednesday

NAUSHEHOFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :In order to create awareness about voter registration, correction, and verification, two seminars were held in Government Degree College Kandiaro and Government Degree College Moro on Wednesday.

According to a handout issued by the district Information office,addressing the seminar District Election Commissioner Niaz Ahmed said that in democratic process Importance of the vote of every individual cannot be deviated, similarly the importance of male and female vote was also equal.

He further said that in order to increase male voter registration,besides registration of women particularly girls aged 18 years and above and education about right use of vote, awareness seminars were being organized in different schools and colleges of the district so that future generations would be able to elect suitable candidates by right use of their vote.

He appealed to people to cooperate with the teams constituted for verification.

A large number of school students attended the seminar. Later the District election Commissioner visited the Assistant Registration office Moro and reviewed the voter'sverification process and issued necessary directives on the spot.

Related Topics

Election Education Vote Male Kandiaro Women Government

Recent Stories

Future German Government Threatens Belarus With Sa ..

Future German Government Threatens Belarus With Sanctions if Minsk Does Not Chan ..

15 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report

15 minutes ago
 Shehryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court Tenni ..

Shehryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court Tennis Championship: 50 matches dec ..

15 minutes ago
 Chief Minister pays tributes to Marium Mukhtar

Chief Minister pays tributes to Marium Mukhtar

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs avoiding great power rivalry crossf ..

Pakistan needs avoiding great power rivalry crossfire in Asia Pacific region: Ex ..

15 minutes ago
 Japanese, Vietnamese Prime Ministers Discuss 'Open ..

Japanese, Vietnamese Prime Ministers Discuss 'Open and Free Indo-Pacific Region' ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.