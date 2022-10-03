UrduPoint.com

Seminary Teacher Booked For Torturing Student

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 03, 2022 | 08:28 PM

Seminary teacher booked for torturing student

Police on Monday booked teacher of a local seminary for brutally torturing a student and breaking his arms in Thatta Khalil area in the limits of Taxila Police station

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Police on Monday booked teacher of a local seminary for brutally torturing a student and breaking his arms in Thatta Khalil area in the limits of Taxila Police station.

As per First Information Report (FIR), the victim Hafiz Abdul Wahab has reported before the police that he has enrolled in local seminary and remained absent for a day due to his mother's illness, old-age widow.

The teacher Qari Ihtisham Ulhaq subjected him as brutally torture.

As a result, torture marks appeared on parts of the body especially sensitive parts with broken arm.

Police, after a medical examination of the victim at THQ hospital, registered a case against the seminary teacher under section 328-A Pakistan Penal Code and launched further investigation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Student Thatta Taxila FIR Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Nine arrested for erecting encroachments

Nine arrested for erecting encroachments

2 minutes ago
 PUC fully supports JUI-F's bill on transgender per ..

PUC fully supports JUI-F's bill on transgender persons rights: Ashrafi

3 minutes ago
 Japan's New Car Sales Up 24% for First Time in 15 ..

Japan's New Car Sales Up 24% for First Time in 15 Months - Industry Body

3 minutes ago
 UNICEF delegation visits tent city established for ..

UNICEF delegation visits tent city established for flood-hit people

3 minutes ago
 Prime Minister for designing int'l standard flood ..

Prime Minister for designing int'l standard flood relief dashboard for credibili ..

24 minutes ago
 Registration for recruitment in Pak Navy to contin ..

Registration for recruitment in Pak Navy to continue till Oct 16

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.