Seminary teacher booked for torturing student

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Police on Monday booked teacher of a local seminary for brutally torturing a student and breaking his arms in Thatta Khalil area in the limits of Taxila Police station.

As per First Information Report (FIR), the victim Hafiz Abdul Wahab has reported before the police that he has enrolled in local seminary and remained absent for a day due to his mother's illness, old-age widow.

The teacher Qari Ihtisham Ulhaq subjected him as brutally torture.

As a result, torture marks appeared on parts of the body especially sensitive parts with broken arm.

Police, after a medical examination of the victim at THQ hospital, registered a case against the seminary teacher under section 328-A Pakistan Penal Code and launched further investigation.