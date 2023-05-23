Senate body receives briefing on utilization of Global Fund on HIV/AIDS

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Tuesday received a briefing on the distribution and utilization of the Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria in the country.

Replying to a question of PPP Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi, officials from the Ministry of National Health Services informed the committee that 118 HIV/AIDS cases were registered in Islamabad besides other cities including Jhelum, Rawalpindi and Attock while 566 cases were registered with the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

Joint Secretary Ministry of National Health Services, Mustafa Jamal Qazi informed the committee that Pakistan has received 1000 million Dollar aid from Global Fund so far. He added that the health ministry was running a very effective awareness campaign on the radio and for the first time their voice has reached 150 million people all over the country.

Federal Special Secretary Health Mirza Nasir-u-Din Mashhood Ahmad apprised the committee that community care centers are being built for HIV/AIDS patients so that they can stay in the same community.

He said that last year about 26,000 Pakistanis were deported and no one was screened on return.

The committee passed unanimously the Pakistan Pharmacy amendment bill 2022, moved by Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan.

The committee suggested the new president Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) Dr Rizwan Taj to continue the scholarship program for medical students.

President PMDC, Dr Rizwan Taj assured to discuss the matter in the next meeting on June 3. He added that the council will also finalize the MDCAT syllabus and academic course in the meeting.

