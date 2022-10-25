UrduPoint.com

Senate Chairman Meets President Of House Of Councillors Morrocco

Senate Chairman meets President of House of Councillors Morrocco

A bilateral meeting was held between Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and President of the House of Councillors Morocco, Enaam Mayara at the conference of the World People's Consultative Assembly forum margins, Bandung, Indonesia

A bilateral meeting was held between Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and President of the House of Councillors Morocco, Enaam Mayara at the conference of the World People's Consultative Assembly forum margins, Bandung, Indonesia.

Chairman Senate said that Morocco and Pakistan enjoy long-standing economic and diplomatic relations, with a growing trade volume. Both sides agreed to implement a joint roadmap to channel future economic cooperation.

Sanjrani apprised that Pakistani tourists and businessmen have shown interest in visiting Morocco, to explore the economic opportunities in the North African country. He also invited Moroccan business community to scout Pakistani market and take advantage of vast investment opportunities available in the country.

