UrduPoint.com

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Condoles Jang Group Bureau Chief's Sister-in-Law's Demise

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2023 | 08:43 PM

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani condoles Jang Group Bureau Chief's sister-in-Law's demise

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Monday expressed sorrow and regret over the death of the sister-in-law of Hafiz Tahir Khalil, Bureau Chief of Daily Jang, Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Monday expressed sorrow and regret over the death of the sister-in-law of Hafiz Tahir Khalil, Bureau Chief of Daily Jang, Rawalpindi.

The chairman in a condolence message offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, stating that his grief is an equal share in the sorrow.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty ti forgive and raise the status of the deceased and gives courage to the family to bear this loss with patience and fortitude.

Deputy Chairman of the Senate, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, as well as the Leader of the Senate, Senator Ishaq Dar, and the Leader of the Opposition Senate, Senator Dr. Shahzad Wasim, also expressed their deep sorrow and condolences over the passing of the sister-in-law of Hafiz Tahir Khalil.

They offered their heartfelt sympathy and prayed that Allah Almighty grant the deceased a place in His mercy and give patience to the bereaved family.

Related Topics

Senate Ishaq Dar Rawalpindi Afridi Family Share Opposition Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Al Jalila Foundation launches UAE’s first charit ..

Al Jalila Foundation launches UAE’s first charitable NFT collection, ‘A Fing ..

3 minutes ago
 G42 is leading listings of tech companies on ADX w ..

G42 is leading listings of tech companies on ADX with plans for more listings

3 minutes ago
 UN Chief Says 'Scars of Slavery' Are Present in Ou ..

UN Chief Says 'Scars of Slavery' Are Present in Our Daily Lives

3 minutes ago
 Israel awaits PM amid protest, strike against just ..

Israel awaits PM amid protest, strike against justice reforms

3 minutes ago
 Netanyahu, Security Minister Agree to Postpone Isr ..

Netanyahu, Security Minister Agree to Postpone Israeli Judicial Reform to Summer ..

3 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi appoints Mansoor Usman as n ..

President Dr Arif Alvi appoints Mansoor Usman as new Attorney General

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.