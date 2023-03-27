(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Monday expressed sorrow and regret over the death of the sister-in-law of Hafiz Tahir Khalil, Bureau Chief of Daily Jang, Rawalpindi.

The chairman in a condolence message offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, stating that his grief is an equal share in the sorrow.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty ti forgive and raise the status of the deceased and gives courage to the family to bear this loss with patience and fortitude.

Deputy Chairman of the Senate, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, as well as the Leader of the Senate, Senator Ishaq Dar, and the Leader of the Opposition Senate, Senator Dr. Shahzad Wasim, also expressed their deep sorrow and condolences over the passing of the sister-in-law of Hafiz Tahir Khalil.

They offered their heartfelt sympathy and prayed that Allah Almighty grant the deceased a place in His mercy and give patience to the bereaved family.