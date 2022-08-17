UrduPoint.com

Senate To Discuss National, Int'l Issues Besides Legislative Business: HBAC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2022 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday chaired meeting of the House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC) and discussed in detail legislative business to be transacted during the 320th Session of the upper house of the parliament.

According to the details, besides legislative business, the session would take up discussion on the current situation of important national and international issues. In the meeting, it was decided that the current session would continue till Friday.

The meeting was attended by Senate Deputy Chairman Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Leader of the House Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Leader of Opposition Dr Shehzad Waseem, Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, Senator Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Senator Muhammad Tahir Bizenjo, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad, Senator Hidayatullah Khan and Secretary Senate Mohammad Qasim Samad Khan.

