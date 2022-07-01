Senator condemns atrocities against Muslims in India

No minority, especially Muslims, is safe in India and state-sponsored atrocities and hate crimes against them are increasing day by day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :No minority, especially Muslims, is safe in India and state-sponsored atrocities and hate crimes against them are increasing day by day.

These views were expressed by Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri in a press statement released on Friday to condemn the blasphemous statements of the leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in India.

She said the reality of India's hollow slogan of being a democrat was exposed to the whole world when it used force against peacefully protesting Indian Muslims. India had always been opting for violence against Muslims for decades, she said, adding that in recent times, India launched crackdown on Muslims who were raising their voices against the Indian government's discriminatory approach towards them.

Zehri said the use of force against protesters was a violation of the international human rights law, while arbitrary detention and house demolition also fell under the same category.

She demanded immediate and unconditional release of the detained protesters by the Indian government, saying that life on Indian Muslims was made very difficult as Indian police was raiding the homes of Muslims protesting against the blasphemous statements.

She said that so far, thousands of protesters, including many women, were arrested and hundreds of Muslims' homes were demolished in flagrant violation of international law and human rights.

The Senator said the Delhi Police even detained and tortured students protesting against the demolition of a Muslim woman's house.

Zehri said that the oppression of Muslims was taking place on the orders of the ruling party BJP while no action had been taken against the BJP spokesperson for making hateful statements.

She said that pro-peace activists in India, former judges and senior lawyers of the Indian Supreme Court and high courts had written a letter to the Chief Justice of India urging him to stop the demolition of houses of Muslim protesters by state authorities in Uttar Pradesh and other areas.

The Senator said that Shiv Sena, India's Hindu nationalist party and several Hindu organizations took the growing Muslim population in India as a threat to Hindus and Hindu religion.

She said that Indian Muslims were struggling to get their place in India despite all the difficulties and obstacles. Most of the Muslims in the northern Indian states were living in poverty. Since the BJP came to power in India, Muslims had been experiencing a sense of political helplessness.

Despite Modi's assurances to protect the constitution and secularism, hard-line leaders of the BJP and Hindu organizations had from time to time made anti-Muslim and hateful statements and no action was taken against them by the Indian government, she maintained.