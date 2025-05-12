DHO Lala Jaffer’s services lauded by Cvil Society

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Dr Lala Jaffer's services in the field of health have been eulogized by the members of Civil Society After being appointed as the District Health Officer in the Health Department, Hyderabad by the Sindh Government, he faced numerous challenges in the past five years and he did not give up and fought bravely.

As soon as he was appointed, a deadly disease like Corona emerged and many deaths occurred due to Corona.

People were scared, but Dr Lala Jaffer, Corona, Hepatitis, Malaria, Dengue and other diseases raised their heads, but he did not lose courage and continued to perform his services day and night along with his team to save human lives.

He also got the help of renowned social organizations of Hyderabad in his team, including the entire team of the Seer Liste Youth Welfare Society, which worked side by side with him under the leadership of Syed Fahimuddin.

In view of Dr Lala Jaffer's services, the society has awarded the following certificates to the Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Secretary Sindh, Syed Asif Haider Shah, Minister of Health, Azra Pechu, Secretary of Health, Rehan Baloch, It has been requested that at this time, Lala Jafar's services are very important for Hyderabad, therefore, in view of his services, he should be given an extension for another three years so that he can continue his services in the field of health in Hyderabad in the same way.