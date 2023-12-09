Open Menu

Services Of Radio Pakistan In Balochistan To Be Further Improved: Solangi

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2023 | 01:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi said on Saturday that radio was the main source of news and entertainment to the people in remote areas of Balochistan.

The federal government will use all resources to further improve the services of Radio Pakistan in the province, he said during a detailed visit to Radio Pakistan Quetta station.

On this occasion, the minister was given a detailed briefing by Station Director Anisur Rahman regarding Radio Pakistan in Balochistan.

