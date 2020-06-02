Seven adolescents die, 13 injured as roof of a seminary caved in at North Waziristan

Seven boys, with their ages ranging between 10 to 14 years, died while 13 received injuries as roof of a religious seminary caved in at North Waziristan district of KP on Tuesday, burying the inmates beneath huge debris

According to Edhi Welfare Organization, the incident occurred at Sheva Zabar Jan Kot area of Tehsil Mir Ali of North Waziristan District.

The seminary's students were extracted from the rubble by local people on self help basis.

The injured were rushed to Tall hospital where they were admitted for treatment while the dead bodies were taken to their respective areas for burial in ancestral grave yards.