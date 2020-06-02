UrduPoint.com
Seven Adolescents Die, 13 Injured As Roof Of A Seminary Caved In At North Waziristan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 10:32 PM

Seven boys, with their ages ranging between 10 to 14 years, died while 13 received injuries as roof of a religious seminary caved in at North Waziristan district of KP on Tuesday, burying the inmates beneath huge debris

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Seven boys, with their ages ranging between 10 to 14 years, died while 13 received injuries as roof of a religious seminary caved in at North Waziristan district of KP on Tuesday, burying the inmates beneath huge debris.

According to Edhi Welfare Organization, the incident occurred at Sheva Zabar Jan Kot area of Tehsil Mir Ali of North Waziristan District.

The seminary's students were extracted from the rubble by local people on self help basis.

The injured were rushed to Tall hospital where they were admitted for treatment while the dead bodies were taken to their respective areas for burial in ancestral grave yards.

More Stories From Pakistan

