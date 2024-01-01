Open Menu

Seven Robbers Arrested, Loot Seized

Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Seven robbers arrested, loot seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) The district police busted two dacoit gangs and arrested their seven members, and recovered valuables from their possession here on Monday.

Sillanwali police conducted raids in various localities and arrested seven members of Shado and Qaso gangs, who were wanted in 19 cases of robbery.

The police recovered stolen valuables, cattle, solar plates, water pumps, iron garters worth Rs 750,000 from the accused. The recovered goods would be handed over to their owners after legal action, police said.

DPO Sargodha Muhammad Faisal Kamran praised SHO Sillanwali police station Irfan-ul- Haq and his team for the excellent operation.

