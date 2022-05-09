UrduPoint.com

Severe Heatwave Conditions To Grip Most Parts Of Country This Week: PMD

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2022 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Severe heatwave conditions gripping most parts of the country are likely to prevail throughout the week, owing to the high pressure in the upper atmosphere, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The day temperatures are likely to increase gradually in most parts of the country due to this high pressure.

The heatwave conditions, expected to continue till May 13, has compelled the citizens to stay indoors especially during the day time, to prevent from the severe weather conditions.

Day temperatures are likely to remain 07-09 degree Celsius above normal in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

While, in Upper and Central Sindh, Central and South Punjab and parts of Balochistan day temperatures are likely to remain 06-08 degree Celsius above normal .

About the possible impacts of the heat wave, the met office has warned that very hot and dry weather may cause water stress on water reservoirs, crops, vegetable and orchards.

High temperature may cause increased energy demand and may increase the base flow in the rivers during this week.

The met office has advised the farmers to manage crop water accordingly and the general public to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight. Judicious use of water is also advised in all aspects of life.

During the next 24 hours, hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while the plain areas will be under the influence of severe heat wave conditions.

According to the weather update for the tourists, the met office said that the hot and dry weather is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Neelum Valley, Hunza Valley, Gilgit, Naran, Kagan, Murree, Galyat, Ayubia, Nathiagali, Abbottabad, Rawalakot and Muzaffarabad from Tuesday to Wednesday.

However, light rain wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Chitral, Dir, Kalam, Hunza and Gilgit during Thursday evening or night. Whereas, hot and dry weather is expected in Ziarat and adjoining areas for the next few days.

