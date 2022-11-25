UrduPoint.com

SFA To Start Mobile Food Testing Lab For Ensuring Food Quality

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Sindh Food Authority (SFA) will start mobile food testing laboratory for ensuring quality of food items and implementation on hygiene and safety standards

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Sindh Food Authority (SFA) will start mobile food testing laboratory for ensuring quality of food items and implementation on hygiene and safety standards.

This was told by Director General SFA Imran Bhatti in a meeting with members of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) here Friday. President KATI Farazur Rehman, Senior Vice President Nighat Awan, Vice President Muslim Mohammadi and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Imran Bhatti said that Sindh Food Authority was committed with ensuring availability of unadulterated food items to the citizens and cooperation of all relevant stakeholders will be sought to achieve the goal.

He assured the traders that process of food licensing to be made online and swift and intimated that the Food Authority would take legal action against the traders of food items working without license.

The DG said that awareness seminars would be organized in collaboration with business organizations to sensitize food business operators about food safety, relevant laws and standards. He stressed that it was our collective responsibility to strictly follow the rules of hygiene and play effective role in establishing a healthy society.

The DG Sindh Food Authority listened to the problems of the Association and also assured every possible effort to solve their problems.

