Shab-e-Barat observed with religious zeal in northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Shab-e-Barat (the night of forgiveness) was observed across northern Sindh including the Sukkur and Larkana divisions with great religious zeal and solemnity.

The night falls on the fifteenth day of Sha’ban and around two weeks before the beginning of the holy month of Ramazan.

With the setting of the sun, the faithful start gathering in mosques to offer special prayers and seek forgiveness from Almighty Allah.

Nawafil are offered throughout the night to seek blessings of the Almighty. Shab-e-Barat gives a chance to the people to seek forgiveness from the Almighty. It is said that the night welcomes the holy month of Ramazan.

People fast the next day as a part of Sunnah. Various dishes are also made and distributed on this night.

This is the best night of prayer and worship of Allah to seek His forgiveness for their sins and the Almighty’s blessing on this occasion to achieve success in the world and hereafter.

According to religious scholars, there are some nights in islam, which are significant, sacred with grandeur and Divine Majesty and “Shab-e-Bar'at” is one of these. Though, in the Islamic perspective, every night and day has its importance some nights have supplementary importance like Shab-e-Barat, Lailatul Qadar, Shab-e-Miraj, Ashura and the two nights of Eids had extraordinary significance.

On the occasion of Shab-e-Barat, Muslims believe, the Almighty showers infinite Mercy and Blesses upon human beings.

According to Hazrat Ayesha Siddiqa (RA) “Allah Almighty opens the doors of Mercy and Grace for mankind, the door remains open throughout the night till the Fajr prayers,” in which He exonerates those seeking forgiveness.

Media, including local print and FM channels, plan to highlight the importance of the holy night through its special write-ups and programmes to mark the Holy occasion.