Shafqat Shah hosts Eid Milan party for Journalists

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :A prominent figure and senior politician, Syed Shafqat Ali Shah hosted a EID -Milan party for the office bearer and members of Sukkur Press Club on Wednesday.

The main attraction of this party was that it was attended by many senior journalists like Jamil Soomro, Muhammad Zaheer Lodhi, Jameel Mughal, Syed Ahkar Ali Shah, Nasarullah Waseer, Imdad Bozdar, Lala Shahbaz Pathan, Khalid Banbhan and others including senior Lawyer Pir Syed Sardar Ali Shah Jillani and Advocate Rameez and many others. While speaking the occasion, Syed Shafqat Ali Shah said, "It was a party-cum-get together such type of a party to give us a chance to meet each other".

Earlier, Syed Shafqat Ali Shah himself decorated traditional Ajraks to everyone.

President Sukkur Union of Journalists (SUJ), Imdad Bozdar who attended this party expressed his views,"Syed Shafqat Ali Shah is a well-known politician of the Sindh province and also known as a media friend, often he organisze such wonderful parties for us. So it was a great initiative by him to bring all his Journalist friends under one roof through this party.