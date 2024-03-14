Open Menu

Shahbaz Sharif Casts Vote In Senate Polls

March 14, 2024

Shahbaz Sharif casts vote in Senate polls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday voted in the Senate by-poll held at the Parliament House.

Former premier and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, PPP leader Raja Pervaiz Aharf, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sunni Ittehad Council's leaders Amir Dogar, Asad Qasir, and Omar Ayub also cast their votes in the Senate by-poll.

