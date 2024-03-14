Shahbaz Sharif Casts Vote In Senate Polls
Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday voted in the Senate by-poll held at the Parliament House.
Former premier and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, PPP leader Raja Pervaiz Aharf, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sunni Ittehad Council's leaders Amir Dogar, Asad Qasir, and Omar Ayub also cast their votes in the Senate by-poll.
Recent Stories
Realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with Unmatched Warranty and Design ..
Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Batting Display
PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats
The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable for social development. Natio ..
US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise with Pakistan Navy
PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cake-cutting ceremony
Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upcoming Launch of V30 5G Smartph ..
What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?
Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for completing public welfare pro ..
Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway
Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dry weather forecast for city13 seconds ago
-
PHC orders removal of Noor ul Haq Qadri's name from ECL19 seconds ago
-
Commissioner visits wholesale Ramadan Bazaar to review arrangements22 seconds ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with two motorcycles26 seconds ago
-
Sindh Food Minister meets DG SFA30 seconds ago
-
Police carry out search operation in Dhoke Manga, adjoining areas33 seconds ago
-
KP EC issues public notice for Senate election43 seconds ago
-
DG SFA visits dairy laboratory47 seconds ago
-
SPARC suggests more tax on cigarette to generate 17b additional revenue11 minutes ago
-
DC for ensure sale of edible items at economical rates21 minutes ago
-
PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats26 minutes ago
-
The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable for social development. Nations are in competitio ..26 minutes ago