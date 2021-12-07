Adviser to PM on Interior and accountability Shahzad Akbar on Tuesday said that the former Chief Justice of Gilgit Baltistan Rana Shamim's affidavit was aimed to make cases against PML-N leadership controversial

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the contempt of court proceedings should be initiated for influencing the court proceedings in graft cases against the PML-N leaders.

Shahzad said that PML-N had been attacking the state institutions, adding: "Political mafias were using negative designs to avoid the cases against them".

To a question, he said that recent fake audio tape and affidavit were linked with each-other.

He said that Pakistan and United Kingdom had already signed the agreement to exchange the information and deportation of illegal immigrants adding that Pakistan had submitted the application for the deportation of Nawaz Sharif.

Why Rana Shamim had remained silent from last three years, a lobby is working behind the affidavit to mitigate the pressure on absconder Nawaz Sharif, he added.