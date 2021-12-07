UrduPoint.com

Shamim's Affidavit Aims To Make Cases Against PML-N Leadership Controversial

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 11:26 PM

Shamim's affidavit aims to make cases against PML-N leadership controversial

Adviser to PM on Interior and accountability Shahzad Akbar on Tuesday said that the former Chief Justice of Gilgit Baltistan Rana Shamim's affidavit was aimed to make cases against PML-N leadership controversial

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Adviser to PM on Interior and accountability Shahzad Akbar on Tuesday said that the former Chief Justice of Gilgit Baltistan Rana Shamim's affidavit was aimed to make cases against PML-N leadership controversial.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the contempt of court proceedings should be initiated for influencing the court proceedings in graft cases against the PML-N leaders.

Shahzad said that PML-N had been attacking the state institutions, adding: "Political mafias were using negative designs to avoid the cases against them".

To a question, he said that recent fake audio tape and affidavit were linked with each-other.

He said that Pakistan and United Kingdom had already signed the agreement to exchange the information and deportation of illegal immigrants adding that Pakistan had submitted the application for the deportation of Nawaz Sharif.

Why Rana Shamim had remained silent from last three years, a lobby is working behind the affidavit to mitigate the pressure on absconder Nawaz Sharif, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Chief Justice Contempt Of Court Exchange Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Gilgit Baltistan United Kingdom From Agreement Court

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition a compass to Arab d ..

Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition a compass to Arab dates sector&#039;s development ..

1 hour ago
 Senate Body on education asks teachers to end stri ..

Senate Body on education asks teachers to end strike in students' interest

3 minutes ago
 Secretary health discusses food, nutrition plan wi ..

Secretary health discusses food, nutrition plan with UNICEF delegation

3 minutes ago
 Media effective tool in changing world of digital ..

Media effective tool in changing world of digital information technology: Govern ..

3 minutes ago
 Rosneft told to present gas export proposal to Put ..

Rosneft told to present gas export proposal to Putin

3 minutes ago
 BJP setting up proxy parties to legitimise abrogat ..

BJP setting up proxy parties to legitimise abrogation of article 370: Mehbooba M ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.