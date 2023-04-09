Close
Shazia Marri Greets Christian Community On Easter

Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Shazia Marri greets Christian community on Easter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program Shazia Marri on Sunday greeted Christian community on the occasion of Easter.

In her statement, she said that islam also teaches us to respect other religions.

"Let's all celebrate the happiness of the Christian community to double their joy" she added.

