Fri 18th September 2020 | 01:20 AM

Shehbaz can be disqualified; hints Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Thursday hinted that the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif could be disqualified.

Talking to a private news channel, he said we had sufficient evidence against him and on the basis of those evidence, Shehbaz could be disqualified.

About Financial Action Task Force (FATF) bill, he said the joint session of the Parliament had passed the FATF bill, on the demand of authorities concerned. Some 34 members of the opposition parties, he said, were absent from the session.

Opposition knew all that very well, he added and asked the opposition to take notice of their members' absence.

In reply to a question about sectarian violence, he said Indian sinister design to sabotage the peace in Pakistan, had badly exposed.

The minister said India wanted to promote sectarian violence in the country but timely efforts of the incumbent government had controlled the situation.

The government, he said, was in touch with the religious scholars of different schools of thought and hoped that the government would resolve the matter in consultation with the them.

