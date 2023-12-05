Open Menu

Shehbaz Meets PML-M Balochistan President

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2023 | 07:58 PM

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif met with the President of the party in Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, here on Tuesday

Party's central leader Khawaja Saad Rafique, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan were present during the meeting.

Consultations were held regarding organizational matters and preparations for the upcoming general election during the meeting. Political strategies for practical implementation in the context of the general election in Balochistan were also discussed.

The PML-N President said "Balochistan is our heart, our soul, we consider the progress of Balochistan as an integral requirement for the progress of Pakistan.

” He said that he visited Balochistan the most during his 16-month tenure. "If given another opportunity, we will spread the network of educational institutions, including science schools, across the entire country, including Balochistan," he promised. Balochistan would be the focal point and center of national economic development in the future, he added.

Jaffar Khan Mandokhail congratulated Shehbaz over PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s acquittal in the Avenfield reference during the meeting. The PML-N President expressed gratitude to Jaffar Khan Mandokhail for his good wishes and appreciated his dedication to the party.

