Shehbaz Writes To Presidents Xi Jinping, Erdogan To Acknowledge Support On Kashmir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 04:09 PM

Shehbaz writes to Presidents Xi Jinping, Erdogan to acknowledge support on Kashmir

Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in letters written to President Xi Jinping and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan thanked China and Turkey for their strong and steadfast support on the issue of Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in letters written to President Xi Jinping and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan thanked China and Turkey for their strong and steadfast support on the issue of Kashmir.

In a letter written to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Shehbaz said, "I am writing to thank you on behalf of the people of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) for China's strong and steadfast support to Pakistan on the Kashmir issue. This demonstrates that China is a reliable and sincere partner of Pakistan and as Your Excellency so aptly put it our two countries are Iron Brothers." "Let me assure you that my party and I will continue to resolutely support the Belt and Road Initiative and its flagship project, the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), with all the strength at our command." "I believe that CPEC heralds a new era of shared prosperity for the region and would like to see it transform into a successful model of interstate relation.

Your Excellency, I wish greater prosperity and successes for China under your dynamic and visionary leadership, " Shehbaz said.

In the other letter sent to President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the PMLN President said, "I am writing to thank you on behalf of the people of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) for Turkey's strong and steadfast support to Pakistan on the Kashmir issue." "This demonstrates that our brotherly country Turkey is Pakistan's longstanding sincere and reliable friend.

Let me assure you that my party and I will continue to resolutely strengthen this bond of brotherhood.""Your Excellency I pray for greater prosperity and successes for Turkey under your dynamic and visionary leadership," Shehbaz added.

