Shehram Khan wins NA-20 election

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate, Shehram Khan has won the election for NA-20, constituency Swabi-II, by securing 122,965 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer, his runner-up was a candidate of Awami National Party (ANP), Waris Khan who bagged 47,535 votes. The voters’ turn-out remained 39.54%.