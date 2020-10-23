UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shehzad Akbar Lauds SC Orders For Increasing Number Of Courts

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 12:30 AM

Shehzad Akbar lauds SC orders for increasing number of courts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar Thursday thanked the Supreme Court for issuing clear orders regarding the increase in the number of courts to ensure speedy justice and early disposal of cases.

He said the decision of the SC was in line with the long standing demand and the Prime Minister had directed to ensure and utilize all the logistic support in that regard.

In a talk show programme of a private news channel, the Advisor said that legal flaws and bottlenecks were the big reasons than low number of courts for delayed justice and early disposal of cases in the courts.

He said currently, there was only one dedicated building of Accountability Court in Islamabad and consultations with Law Ministry were underway for their infrastructure development in Lahore, Karachi and other cities.

Shehzad Akbar said to this effect, preparation of a clear road map with consultation of Law Ministry is underway which would be presented to the prime minister within three days. He said besides, the government's initiatives, the chairman NAB had also directed his subordinates to expedite the proceedings of the cases.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Islamabad Prime Minister Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau Road All Government Court

Recent Stories

Saad Hariri named new Lebanese prime minister

21 minutes ago

51 minutes ago

Putin Says Russia Feels Special Responsibility for ..

56 minutes ago

CBUAE launches new regulations regarding reserve r ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Israel sign memorandum of understanding on mu ..

1 hour ago

Goldman Sachs Agrees to Pay $2.9Bln Fine for Role ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.