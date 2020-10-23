Shehzad Akbar lauds SC orders for increasing number of courts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar Thursday thanked the Supreme Court for issuing clear orders regarding the increase in the number of courts to ensure speedy justice and early disposal of cases.

He said the decision of the SC was in line with the long standing demand and the Prime Minister had directed to ensure and utilize all the logistic support in that regard.

In a talk show programme of a private news channel, the Advisor said that legal flaws and bottlenecks were the big reasons than low number of courts for delayed justice and early disposal of cases in the courts.

He said currently, there was only one dedicated building of Accountability Court in Islamabad and consultations with Law Ministry were underway for their infrastructure development in Lahore, Karachi and other cities.

Shehzad Akbar said to this effect, preparation of a clear road map with consultation of Law Ministry is underway which would be presented to the prime minister within three days. He said besides, the government's initiatives, the chairman NAB had also directed his subordinates to expedite the proceedings of the cases.