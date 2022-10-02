Sherry Rehman condoles aggrieved family of martyred Pakistani peacekeeper

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman sent her condolences to the aggrieved family of Havaladar Babar Siddique who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty during a UN peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to the wife and children of Havaldar Babar Siddique and send my prayers in this difficult time. Losing a husband, father and son is heartbreaking and I wish the family strength and stand with them in this time of grief." she said in a statement received here on Sunday.

Speaking about his dedication to his country, she said: "Our soldiers on the frontlines play a crucial part in upholding Pakistan's duty to peacekeeping missions. Havaldar Babar Siddique's martyrdom will not have been in vain as he was standing tall for his country." Remembering his sacrifice for his country, she said, "We stand with the family of this brave son of the soil and pray that he receives the highest standing in Heaven.

His duty to his country was fulfilled and he will remain an inspiration to all those who had the honor of knowing him." Pakistan had always fulfilled its duty as a responsible member of the international community and upheld ideals of global peace and security. Pakistan has been serving a UN peacekeeping missions since 1960 in Congo and so far more than 200,000 Pakistani soldiers have participated in 60 missions in 28 countries. It has lost 171 personnel in efforts to restore peace and stability in some of the world's most turbulent regions.

According to the UN Department of Peacekeeping Operations, Pakistan is the largest military contributor to MONUSCO — the UN Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo — with 1974 personnel.