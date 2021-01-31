Shibli Faraz grieved over demise of renowned actress Neelo

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned film actress Neelo, who was mother of actor Shan.

In a tweet on Saturday night the minister said Neelo was a big name in the world of cinema and she was a talented actress.

He prayed to Allah Almighty rest her soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.