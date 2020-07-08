Shifting plan of bus terminal to outskirts protested in Tank

(@FahadShabbir)

Tank, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The elders and figures of main stream political parties have lodged protest against the shifting of Tank bus terminal to outside of the city.

While expressing solidarity with transporters and commuters ,Faisal Kareem Kundi General Secretary Pakistan Peoples' Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ex member Provincial Assembly from Tank Ghulam Qader Bittani, Malik Farhan Afzal Dhap, District President Awami National Party Umar Khitab Bittani, city president ANP Taimur Khan Marwat and others in a press conference strongly deplored the indifferent attitude of Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) who according to them was not honoring the stay orders granted by the civil court to the transporters.

The speakers have expressed concerns that said administration was bent upon dislocating a most convenient bus terminal to a far-off location at outside of the city against the wishes of commuters and transporters' community.

They alleged that administration was forcefully evacuating the bus terminal, adding this move would be opposed on every forum in the general interest of people.

Faisal Kundi while addressing media persons said that a movement had also been tabled by the PP MPA Ahmad Kundi in this regard . The speakers added that shifting of Bus terminal to outside would add to worries of people.