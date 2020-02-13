UrduPoint.com
Shireen For Implementation Of Child Protection Bill To Abolish Corporal Punishment In Schools

Thu 13th February 2020 | 10:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Minister of Human Rights, Shireen Mazari on Thursday urged the Federal and Provincial governments to implement the child protection bill for abolishing corporal punishment in schools.

The children studying in schools had been facing punishment but the endorsement of the Bill would help protect the children rights in future, she stated while talking to a private news channel programme.

Human Rights Commission had proposed the law in 2019, regarding the matter of children, she added.

The minister said that rising incidents against children should be ended forthwith.

Pakistan

