Shootout at Funeral Ceremony in Pakistan Leaves 8 People Killed, 15 Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Eight people have been killed and 15 more injured as a result of a shootout at a funeral ceremony in the Lower Dir District of the Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, media reported.

The shootout during the funeral prayers was caused by a land dispute between two groups of people, the Dunya news broadcaster reported on late Thursday.

All the injured people have been sent to a nearby hospital, 10 of them are in critical condition.