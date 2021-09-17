Shootout At Funeral Ceremony In Pakistan Leaves 8 People Killed, 15 Injured - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 05:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Eight people have been killed and 15 more injured as a result of a shootout at a funeral ceremony in the Lower Dir District of the Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, media reported.
The shootout during the funeral prayers was caused by a land dispute between two groups of people, the Dunya news broadcaster reported on late Thursday.
All the injured people have been sent to a nearby hospital, 10 of them are in critical condition.